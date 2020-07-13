Amenities
Edmonds Gateway offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in Edmonds, WA. This beautiful city in Snohomish County is 15 miles north of Seattle and 18 miles from Everett. Live in a peaceful, wooded setting with easy access to I-5 and the Kingston Ferry.
As a resident, you'll enjoy spacious living areas, wood-burning fireplace, washer/dryer, and reserved covered parking. Most of our apartment homes have brand new interiors featuring stunning quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel appliances. An ideal location and spacious floor plans make this the perfect place to call home.