All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like Edmonds Gateway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
Edmonds Gateway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Edmonds Gateway

Open Now until 6pm
8610 240th Street Southwest · (425) 748-7963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8610 240th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edmonds Gateway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Edmonds Gateway offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in Edmonds, WA. This beautiful city in Snohomish County is 15 miles north of Seattle and 18 miles from Everett. Live in a peaceful, wooded setting with easy access to I-5 and the Kingston Ferry.

As a resident, you'll enjoy spacious living areas, wood-burning fireplace, washer/dryer, and reserved covered parking. Most of our apartment homes have brand new interiors featuring stunning quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel appliances. An ideal location and spacious floor plans make this the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edmonds Gateway have any available units?
Edmonds Gateway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does Edmonds Gateway have?
Some of Edmonds Gateway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edmonds Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Edmonds Gateway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edmonds Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, Edmonds Gateway is pet friendly.
Does Edmonds Gateway offer parking?
Yes, Edmonds Gateway offers parking.
Does Edmonds Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edmonds Gateway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edmonds Gateway have a pool?
No, Edmonds Gateway does not have a pool.
Does Edmonds Gateway have accessible units?
No, Edmonds Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Edmonds Gateway have units with dishwashers?
No, Edmonds Gateway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Edmonds Gateway have units with air conditioning?
No, Edmonds Gateway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Edmonds Gateway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with BalconyEdmonds Apartments with Parking
Edmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA
Burien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity