121 Studio Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 25 at 12:48 AM
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 18 at 05:35 PM
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,226
450 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Echo Lake
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,540
516 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Echo Lake
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,540
528 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Results within 5 miles of Edmonds
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
14 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,290
662 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
8 Units Available
Parkwood
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,495
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Maple Leaf
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
435 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
472 sqft
Welcome to Prism – a new upscale apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
116 Units Available
Echo Lake
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
NOW OPEN for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
19 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,247
537 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 12:30 AM
5 Units Available
Cedar Heights
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
546 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,664
510 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,589
480 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Broadview
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
448 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Seattle and close to shopping and dining. Pet-friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, large closets and great views. Close to bus lines.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Gateway
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
$1,574
652 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
205 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated February 10 at 05:37 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Heights
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
586 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Lake City neighborhood in Seattle, Washington, our charming community is waiting for you. Come home to Villa Appia and immerse yourself in an inviting community that offers a classic and comfortable lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Cedar Heights
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
536 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
12 Units Available
Maple Leaf
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadview
14045 Greenwood Ave N
14045 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
500 sqft
Amazing studio in Broadview/Bitter Lake. Remodeled in a condo style with tile and stone finishes. Small and friendly complex. Separate carpeted sleeping area with mahogany closet/divider feels like a one bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
1018 Ne 112th St
1018 Northeast 112th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,895
2040 sqft
Amazing huge studio in Seattle. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, deck, dishwasher, , storage, washer dryer, bamboo floors, mirrored walls, washer dryer in unit, ramp to door, loft style open space, and retail space.
Results within 10 miles of Edmonds
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Westmont
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,107
450 sqft
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
2 Units Available
Montlake
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
269 sqft
Find your oasis in the middle of a bustling city at Enve, located on a beautiful, tree-lined street in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. The brand-new property features city and lake views and is just minutes from Lake Union.
Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdmonds Accessible ApartmentsEdmonds Apartments with BalconyEdmonds Apartments with GarageEdmonds Apartments with GymEdmonds Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdmonds Apartments with ParkingEdmonds Apartments with PoolEdmonds Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmonds Cheap PlacesEdmonds Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmonds Pet Friendly PlacesEdmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA