1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
234 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
680 sqft
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
3 Units Available
Park 210
7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
714 sqft
Tranquil, wooded community offering free residential parking, a seasonal pool, and space to barbecue. Interiors come Internet- and cable-ready, with rentable washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
590 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
665 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 25 at 12:48am
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
20910
20910 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
1400 sqft
ROOM for rent in a house - Property Id: 156579 Rooms AVAILABLE TO RENT Room size = 150 sq. ft. Price for room = $1,000 Room size = 130 sq. ft. Price for room = $900 Room size = 115 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
800 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Melody Hill
9 Units Available
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
725 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Echo Lake
30 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
700 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lake Ballinger
10 Units Available
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:21pm
1 Unit Available
20511 68th Ave West
20511 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
Move In Special $99 Security Deposit With Approved Credit Offer extended till 4-15-2020 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Edmonds
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
693 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Meridian Park
7 Units Available
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
622 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
657 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,487
780 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Harbour Pointe
17 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
817 sqft
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Olympic Hills
16 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
725 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Bitter Lake
1 Unit Available
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cedar Heights
7 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
757 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
600 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Bitter Lake
3 Units Available
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
641 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northlink Apartments in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
