229 Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA with hardwood floors
The category is Best Places to Live, and the answer is: This small Washington city with a view of the Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range is home to Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings. Question: What is Edmonds, WA?
Just 18 miles North of Seattle and flanked by the Puget Sound, Edmonds, Washington is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the West Coast. This waterfront ferry port offers a uniquely eclectic small town feel even though it's only a stone's throw from the bustling metropolis of Seattle. Farmers come from all over Washington to sell their ripe berries, fragrant fruit, and farm fresh eggs at local Farmers Markets. This is truly a food lovers’ paradise! The sheer quantity of fresh produce available only bolsters the consciousness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for individuals and food establishments alike: the people of Edmond are healthy and conscientious, and place a value on sourcing locally made and grown products. The locals are made up of businessmen and women, professionals, artists, and artisans. Forward thinking and free spirited, technologically savvy and just as concerned with their environment as they are the bottom line, Edmond residents enjoy this community that thrives on sustainability, green initiatives, and figuring out how to pass the best of the world down to the generations to follow. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edmonds renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.