Last updated June 14 2020

229 Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edmonds renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Park 210
7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil, wooded community offering free residential parking, a seasonal pool, and space to barbecue. Interiors come Internet- and cable-ready, with rentable washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
938 sqft
Edmonds Gateway offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in Edmonds, WA. This beautiful city in Snohomish County is 15 miles north of Seattle and 18 miles from Everett.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 25 at 12:48am
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Echo Lake
30 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,244
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hillwood
1 Unit Available
916 N 200th St
916 North 200th Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1430 sqft
916 N 200th St Available 07/01/20 Shoreline Townhouse - Beautiful well maintained townhouse located near the Shoreline /Edmonds border.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
18205 58th PL W
18205 58th Place West, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
18205 58th PL W Available 04/15/20 Lynnwood Rambler....... - Newly remodeled rambler in wonderful Lynnwood neighborhood. The original hardwood floors have been refinished throughout the house.
Results within 5 miles of Edmonds
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Olympic Hills
16 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,365
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Bitter Lake
1 Unit Available
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cedar Heights
7 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pinehurst
3 Units Available
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Prism – a new luxury apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Maple Leaf
6 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Residents live in units with bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, gym, hot tub and pool. Located close to the Beaver Pond Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,260
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,231
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Bitter Lake
3 Units Available
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
834 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northlink Apartments in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Broadview
2 Units Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenwood Vista in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
Maple Leaf
11 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cascade View
3 Units Available
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
10 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
City Guide for Edmonds, WA

The category is Best Places to Live, and the answer is: This small Washington city with a view of the Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range is home to Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings. Question: What is Edmonds, WA?

Just 18 miles North of Seattle and flanked by the Puget Sound, Edmonds, Washington is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the West Coast. This waterfront ferry port offers a uniquely eclectic small town feel even though it's only a stone's throw from the bustling metropolis of Seattle. Farmers come from all over Washington to sell their ripe berries, fragrant fruit, and farm fresh eggs at local Farmers Markets. This is truly a food lovers’ paradise! The sheer quantity of fresh produce available only bolsters the consciousness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for individuals and food establishments alike: the people of Edmond are healthy and conscientious, and place a value on sourcing locally made and grown products. The locals are made up of businessmen and women, professionals, artists, and artisans. Forward thinking and free spirited, technologically savvy and just as concerned with their environment as they are the bottom line, Edmond residents enjoy this community that thrives on sustainability, green initiatives, and figuring out how to pass the best of the world down to the generations to follow. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Edmonds, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edmonds renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

