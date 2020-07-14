All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Park 210

7309 210th St SW · (425) 215-1061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA 98026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A_203 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit D_204 · Avail. now

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit D104 · Avail. now

$1,458

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park 210.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
hot tub
package receiving
Park 210 is located at 7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Park 210 offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 714 to 1095 sq.ft. Amenities include Vaulted Ceilings, Private Balcony/Patio, Washer/Dryer, High Speed Internet Access, Laundry Facilities, and more. This rental community is located in the 98026 ZIP code. For more details, use the online contact form and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 cats maximum
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park 210 have any available units?
Park 210 has 4 units available starting at $1,319 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park 210 have?
Some of Park 210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park 210 currently offering any rent specials?
Park 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park 210 pet-friendly?
Yes, Park 210 is pet friendly.
Does Park 210 offer parking?
Yes, Park 210 offers parking.
Does Park 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park 210 have a pool?
Yes, Park 210 has a pool.
Does Park 210 have accessible units?
No, Park 210 does not have accessible units.
Does Park 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park 210 has units with dishwashers.
Does Park 210 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park 210 has units with air conditioning.
