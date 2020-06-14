257 Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20910
20910 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
1400 sqft
ROOM for rent in a house - Property Id: 156579 Rooms AVAILABLE TO RENT Room size = 150 sq. ft. Price for room = $1,000 Room size = 130 sq. ft. Price for room = $900 Room size = 115 sq. ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9108 236th St Sw
9108 236th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
870 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath, large 2 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Deck, New windows. Water/sewer/garbage included. NO SMOKING NO PETS. $1695.00 per month and $1000.00 security fee $45.00 application fee per adult. about 870sq ft.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
75 Pine St Apt 302
75 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
POINT EDWARDS 2 BED, 2 BATH ELEGANT CONDO WITH 180 WATER VIEW AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,500/month rent + $150 flat fee for HOA utilities, Tenant will have own electric account* *2 bed, 2 bath, 1312 SF; Pets on Case by Case basis, Max 2 small to medium
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,445
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Echo Lake
29 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,244
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Results within 5 miles of Edmonds
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Harbour Pointe
15 Units Available
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
998 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,450
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
891 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,370
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Maple Leaf
11 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,399
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harbour Pointe
17 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1213 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cedar Heights
7 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Maple Leaf
35 Units Available
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,244
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1227 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bitter Lake
18 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,243
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1077 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harbour Pointe
8 Units Available
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1231 sqft
We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Mukilteo, Washington, next to Harbour Pointe Golf Club. Our exceptional homes feature a variety of outstanding apartment features and finish options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,525
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
City Guide for Edmonds, WA

The category is Best Places to Live, and the answer is: This small Washington city with a view of the Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range is home to Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings. Question: What is Edmonds, WA?

Just 18 miles North of Seattle and flanked by the Puget Sound, Edmonds, Washington is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the West Coast. This waterfront ferry port offers a uniquely eclectic small town feel even though it's only a stone's throw from the bustling metropolis of Seattle. Farmers come from all over Washington to sell their ripe berries, fragrant fruit, and farm fresh eggs at local Farmers Markets. This is truly a food lovers’ paradise! The sheer quantity of fresh produce available only bolsters the consciousness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for individuals and food establishments alike: the people of Edmond are healthy and conscientious, and place a value on sourcing locally made and grown products. The locals are made up of businessmen and women, professionals, artists, and artisans. Forward thinking and free spirited, technologically savvy and just as concerned with their environment as they are the bottom line, Edmond residents enjoy this community that thrives on sustainability, green initiatives, and figuring out how to pass the best of the world down to the generations to follow. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Edmonds, WA

Edmonds apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

