257 Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA with garage
The category is Best Places to Live, and the answer is: This small Washington city with a view of the Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range is home to Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings. Question: What is Edmonds, WA?
Just 18 miles North of Seattle and flanked by the Puget Sound, Edmonds, Washington is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the West Coast. This waterfront ferry port offers a uniquely eclectic small town feel even though it's only a stone's throw from the bustling metropolis of Seattle. Farmers come from all over Washington to sell their ripe berries, fragrant fruit, and farm fresh eggs at local Farmers Markets. This is truly a food lovers’ paradise! The sheer quantity of fresh produce available only bolsters the consciousness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for individuals and food establishments alike: the people of Edmond are healthy and conscientious, and place a value on sourcing locally made and grown products. The locals are made up of businessmen and women, professionals, artists, and artisans. Forward thinking and free spirited, technologically savvy and just as concerned with their environment as they are the bottom line, Edmond residents enjoy this community that thrives on sustainability, green initiatives, and figuring out how to pass the best of the world down to the generations to follow. See more
Edmonds apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.