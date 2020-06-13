Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,254
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1040 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
3 Units Available
Park 210
7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil, wooded community offering free residential parking, a seasonal pool, and space to barbecue. Interiors come Internet- and cable-ready, with rentable washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 25 at 12:48am
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20620 76th Ave W #J
20620 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1021 sqft
20620 76th Ave W #J - (FOR RENT) This town home features laminate flooring on first level, living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen opens to a fully fenced yard and patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9108 236th St Sw
9108 236th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
870 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath, large 2 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Deck, New windows. Water/sewer/garbage included. NO SMOKING NO PETS. $1695.00 per month and $1000.00 security fee $45.00 application fee per adult. about 870sq ft.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8614 238th St SW 202
8614 238th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
866 sqft
Eighteen Firs Condo - Property Id: 221924 Condo for rent in Edmonds. Excellent location 7 minutes drive from downtown Edmonds. Close to freeway, train, ferry, bus line. 1-year lease minimum. Water, Sewer, Garbage included.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
75 Pine St Apt 302
75 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
POINT EDWARDS 2 BED, 2 BATH ELEGANT CONDO WITH 180 WATER VIEW AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,500/month rent + $150 flat fee for HOA utilities, Tenant will have own electric account* *2 bed, 2 bath, 1312 SF; Pets on Case by Case basis, Max 2 small to medium
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Ballinger
10 Units Available
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Melody Hill
9 Units Available
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Echo Lake
26 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,244
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Richmond Beach
1 Unit Available
19211 15th Avenue North West
19211 15th Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1100 sqft
Enchanting, bright multi-level apartment with a great open layout available now in Richmond Beach! Just installed new carpet and vinyl throughout! Large private deck with dining area that opens to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Ballinger
1 Unit Available
23501 Lakeview Dr #D-102
23501 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lake Views! 2 Bedroom! - Lake Ballinger Estates now has a lower level 2 bedroom unit available! Move in ready! Large kitchen has tons of storage space, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast bar.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11414 Bella Coola Rd
11414 Bella Coola Road, Woodway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
4816 sqft
11414 Bella Coola Rd Available 06/15/20 Private & Fabulous Gated Home - Gated NW Contemporary sited on a park-like 1.0 acre minutes to downtown Edmonds/Marina yet close to Seattle.
Results within 5 miles of Edmonds
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
11 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1002 sqft
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Harbour Pointe
21 Units Available
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1223 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
$
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1300 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
7 Units Available
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courtyard in Mukilteo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
City Guide for Edmonds, WA

The category is Best Places to Live, and the answer is: This small Washington city with a view of the Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range is home to Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings. Question: What is Edmonds, WA?

Just 18 miles North of Seattle and flanked by the Puget Sound, Edmonds, Washington is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the West Coast. This waterfront ferry port offers a uniquely eclectic small town feel even though it's only a stone's throw from the bustling metropolis of Seattle. Farmers come from all over Washington to sell their ripe berries, fragrant fruit, and farm fresh eggs at local Farmers Markets. This is truly a food lovers’ paradise! The sheer quantity of fresh produce available only bolsters the consciousness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for individuals and food establishments alike: the people of Edmond are healthy and conscientious, and place a value on sourcing locally made and grown products. The locals are made up of businessmen and women, professionals, artists, and artisans. Forward thinking and free spirited, technologically savvy and just as concerned with their environment as they are the bottom line, Edmond residents enjoy this community that thrives on sustainability, green initiatives, and figuring out how to pass the best of the world down to the generations to follow. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Edmonds, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Edmonds renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

