2 bedroom apartments
250 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA
Brackett Apartments
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Trillium
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
Compass Apartments
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
952 sqft
Residential community located close to Downtown Edmonds. Multiple floorplans available with many interior upgrades, including two-toned cabinetry, Berber carpeting, wood-style entries, sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Edmonds Gateway
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
938 sqft
Edmonds Gateway offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in Edmonds, WA. This beautiful city in Snohomish County is 15 miles north of Seattle and 18 miles from Everett.
Park Edmonds
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
20620 76th Ave W #J
20620 76th Ave W #J
20620 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1021 sqft
20620 76th Ave W #J - (FOR RENT) This town home features laminate flooring on first level, living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen opens to a fully fenced yard and patio.
9108 236th St Sw
9108 236th St Sw
9108 236th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
870 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath, large 2 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Deck, New windows. Water/sewer/garbage included. NO SMOKING NO PETS. $1695.00 per month and $1000.00 security fee $45.00 application fee per adult. about 870sq ft.
8614 238th St SW 202
8614 238th St SW 202
8614 238th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
866 sqft
Eighteen Firs Condo - Property Id: 221924 Condo for rent in Edmonds. Excellent location 7 minutes drive from downtown Edmonds. Close to freeway, train, ferry, bus line. 1-year lease minimum. Water, Sewer, Garbage included.
75 Pine St Apt 302
75 Pine St Apt 302
75 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
POINT EDWARDS 2 BED, 2 BATH ELEGANT CONDO WITH 180 WATER VIEW AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,500/month rent + $150 flat fee for HOA utilities, Tenant will have own electric account* *2 bed, 2 bath, 1312 SF; Pets on Case by Case basis, Max 2 small to medium
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
The Artiste
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Whispering Cedars
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Echo Lake
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Pinewood Square
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Lakeside
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1000 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Andorra
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
1 Unit Available
19211 15th Avenue North West
19211 15th Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1100 sqft
Enchanting, bright multi-level apartment with a great open layout available now in Richmond Beach! Just installed new carpet and vinyl throughout! Large private deck with dining area that opens to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and
23501 Lakeview Dr #D-102
23501 Lakeview Dr #D-102
23501 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lake Views! 2 Bedroom! - Lake Ballinger Estates now has a lower level 2 bedroom unit available! Move in ready! Large kitchen has tons of storage space, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast bar.
20431 68th Ave West
20431 68th Ave West
20431 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Move In Special $99 Security Deposit With Approved Credit Offer extended till 4-15-2020 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Edmonds
A'Cappella
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Bella Terra
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1218 sqft
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
987 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
4 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1000 sqft
Residents live in units with bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, gym, hot tub and pool. Located close to the Beaver Pond Natural Area.
Keeler's Corner
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1039 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
