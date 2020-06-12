/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
164 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
952 sqft
Residential community located close to Downtown Edmonds. Multiple floorplans available with many interior upgrades, including two-toned cabinetry, Berber carpeting, wood-style entries, sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
75 Pine St Apt 302
75 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
POINT EDWARDS 2 BED, 2 BATH ELEGANT CONDO WITH 180 WATER VIEW AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,500/month rent + $150 flat fee for HOA utilities, Tenant will have own electric account* *2 bed, 2 bath, 1312 SF; Pets on Case by Case basis, Max 2 small to medium
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Echo Lake
24 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Results within 5 miles of Edmonds
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Maple Leaf
13 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Broadview
2 Units Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenwood Vista in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Harbour Pointe
16 Units Available
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
799 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Echo Lake
138 Units Available
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
964 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
955 sqft
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
$
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Harbour Pointe
18 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1218 sqft
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courtyard in Mukilteo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Sheridan Beach
7 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1036 sqft
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Shelby
7 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Cedar Heights
5 Units Available
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
904 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Similar Pages
Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdmonds 3 BedroomsEdmonds Accessible ApartmentsEdmonds Apartments with Balcony
Edmonds Apartments with GarageEdmonds Apartments with GymEdmonds Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdmonds Apartments with ParkingEdmonds Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA