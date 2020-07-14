Brackett Apartments

Amenities

Brackett Apartment Homes defines the standard of apartment living in Edmonds, Washington! We would love to show you what our community has to offer including our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom homes. Each home features fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets, as well as a washer and dryer, and select homes also include a wood burning fireplace. Brackett is a vibrant community that offers a state-of-the-art fitness center and wellness studio, off-leash dog park and grooming station, game room with nine holes of miniature golf, as well as a spa and refreshing pool for our resident’s enjoyment. We are located only minutes to breathtaking waterfront views, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy the convenience of close proximity to I-5 and Highway 99, giving you easy access to connect to Seattle, Everett, and the East Side. Call, text or visit us today to schedule a personalized tour!