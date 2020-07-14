All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like Brackett Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
Brackett Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Brackett Apartments

9501 244th St SW · (206) 483-0302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA 98020

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit O302 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit K208 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit R302 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit B102 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit D101 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brackett Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
parking
Brackett Apartment Homes defines the standard of apartment living in Edmonds, Washington! We would love to show you what our community has to offer including our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom homes. Each home features fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets, as well as a washer and dryer, and select homes also include a wood burning fireplace. Brackett is a vibrant community that offers a state-of-the-art fitness center and wellness studio, off-leash dog park and grooming station, game room with nine holes of miniature golf, as well as a spa and refreshing pool for our resident’s enjoyment. We are located only minutes to breathtaking waterfront views, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy the convenience of close proximity to I-5 and Highway 99, giving you easy access to connect to Seattle, Everett, and the East Side. Call, text or visit us today to schedule a personalized tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Brackett is excited to welcome your furry family members! Your new home accommodates up to two (2) pets. Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $335
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $25

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brackett Apartments have any available units?
Brackett Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brackett Apartments have?
Some of Brackett Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brackett Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brackett Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brackett Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brackett Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brackett Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brackett Apartments offers parking.
Does Brackett Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brackett Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brackett Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brackett Apartments has a pool.
Does Brackett Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brackett Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brackett Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brackett Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Brackett Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Brackett Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Brackett Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with BalconyEdmonds Apartments with Parking
Edmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA
Burien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity