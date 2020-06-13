102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA
The category is Best Places to Live, and the answer is: This small Washington city with a view of the Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range is home to Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings. Question: What is Edmonds, WA?
Just 18 miles North of Seattle and flanked by the Puget Sound, Edmonds, Washington is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the West Coast. This waterfront ferry port offers a uniquely eclectic small town feel even though it's only a stone's throw from the bustling metropolis of Seattle. Farmers come from all over Washington to sell their ripe berries, fragrant fruit, and farm fresh eggs at local Farmers Markets. This is truly a food lovers’ paradise! The sheer quantity of fresh produce available only bolsters the consciousness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for individuals and food establishments alike: the people of Edmond are healthy and conscientious, and place a value on sourcing locally made and grown products. The locals are made up of businessmen and women, professionals, artists, and artisans. Forward thinking and free spirited, technologically savvy and just as concerned with their environment as they are the bottom line, Edmond residents enjoy this community that thrives on sustainability, green initiatives, and figuring out how to pass the best of the world down to the generations to follow. See more
Finding an apartment in Edmonds that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.