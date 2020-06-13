Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:52 PM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA

Finding an apartment in Edmonds that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1040 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,254
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
938 sqft
Edmonds Gateway offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in Edmonds, WA. This beautiful city in Snohomish County is 15 miles north of Seattle and 18 miles from Everett.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 25 at 12:48am
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20620 76th Ave W #J
20620 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1021 sqft
20620 76th Ave W #J - (FOR RENT) This town home features laminate flooring on first level, living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen opens to a fully fenced yard and patio.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8614 238th St SW 202
8614 238th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
866 sqft
Eighteen Firs Condo - Property Id: 221924 Condo for rent in Edmonds. Excellent location 7 minutes drive from downtown Edmonds. Close to freeway, train, ferry, bus line. 1-year lease minimum. Water, Sewer, Garbage included.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
75 Pine St Apt 302
75 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
POINT EDWARDS 2 BED, 2 BATH ELEGANT CONDO WITH 180 WATER VIEW AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,500/month rent + $150 flat fee for HOA utilities, Tenant will have own electric account* *2 bed, 2 bath, 1312 SF; Pets on Case by Case basis, Max 2 small to medium
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Echo Lake
29 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,244
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11414 Bella Coola Rd
11414 Bella Coola Road, Woodway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
4816 sqft
11414 Bella Coola Rd Available 06/15/20 Private & Fabulous Gated Home - Gated NW Contemporary sited on a park-like 1.0 acre minutes to downtown Edmonds/Marina yet close to Seattle.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
20431 68th Ave West
20431 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Move In Special $99 Security Deposit  With Approved Credit Offer extended till 4-15-2020 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
20511 68th Ave West
20511 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
Move In Special $99 Security Deposit  With Approved Credit Offer extended till 4-15-2020 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
18205 58th PL W
18205 58th Place West, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
18205 58th PL W Available 04/15/20 Lynnwood Rambler....... - Newly remodeled rambler in wonderful Lynnwood neighborhood. The original hardwood floors have been refinished throughout the house.
Results within 5 miles of Edmonds
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Maple Leaf
11 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
$
9 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Harbour Pointe
16 Units Available
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
998 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,399
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sheridan Beach
6 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Harbour Pointe
18 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1213 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
City Guide for Edmonds, WA

The category is Best Places to Live, and the answer is: This small Washington city with a view of the Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range is home to Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings. Question: What is Edmonds, WA?

Just 18 miles North of Seattle and flanked by the Puget Sound, Edmonds, Washington is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the West Coast. This waterfront ferry port offers a uniquely eclectic small town feel even though it's only a stone's throw from the bustling metropolis of Seattle. Farmers come from all over Washington to sell their ripe berries, fragrant fruit, and farm fresh eggs at local Farmers Markets. This is truly a food lovers’ paradise! The sheer quantity of fresh produce available only bolsters the consciousness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for individuals and food establishments alike: the people of Edmond are healthy and conscientious, and place a value on sourcing locally made and grown products. The locals are made up of businessmen and women, professionals, artists, and artisans. Forward thinking and free spirited, technologically savvy and just as concerned with their environment as they are the bottom line, Edmond residents enjoy this community that thrives on sustainability, green initiatives, and figuring out how to pass the best of the world down to the generations to follow. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Edmonds, WA

Finding an apartment in Edmonds that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

