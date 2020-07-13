All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like
Trillium.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
Trillium
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Trillium

Open Now until 5pm
4902 148th St · (425) 215-0985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA 98026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B303 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit B407 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit B404 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B306 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,793

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit A107 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trillium.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
playground
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
parking
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
lobby
smoke-free community
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at Trillium Apartments, a community where suburban charm meets urban sophistication. Surrounded by nature while brimming with cosmopolitan amenities, our apartments for rent in Edmonds offer a welcome respite from busy city living without secluding you from its excitement.

A collection of 90 high-quality one and two-bedroom floor plans is ready to change your definition of luxury living. From upscale features such as European-inspired cabinets and lavish bathroom vanities to high-end fixtures such as USB port outlets, full-size washers & dryers, and stainless-steel appliances, you have every modern commodity you need and more. Some apartments also enjoy private dens, huge patios, and large walk-in closets.

Our community is fully landscaped and very walkable. We provide plenty of sidewalks and well-lit pedestrian pathways connecting you with a protected wetland buffer, a 6,740-square-foot playground, and a 1,580-square-foot dog park plaza. Indoors, you’ll

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42. per adult
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lbs weight limit and no agreesive breeds.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Trillium have any available units?
Trillium has 5 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Trillium have?
Some of Trillium's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trillium currently offering any rent specials?
Trillium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trillium pet-friendly?
Yes, Trillium is pet friendly.
Does Trillium offer parking?
Yes, Trillium offers parking.
Does Trillium have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trillium offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trillium have a pool?
No, Trillium does not have a pool.
Does Trillium have accessible units?
Yes, Trillium has accessible units.
Does Trillium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trillium has units with dishwashers.
Does Trillium have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Trillium has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 BedroomsEdmonds Apartments with BalconyEdmonds Apartments with ParkingEdmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue CollegeCity University of SeattleClover Park Technical College