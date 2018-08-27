All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue Manor
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

Bellevue Manor

14605 Northeast 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14605 Northeast 34th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
A spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom end unit with open layout is now available right in front of Microsoft Buildings on 148th AVE in Bellevue. New Carpet, updated flooring, granite counter tops and new appliances with lots of cabinet space.

Walk out to the ground level patio which leads to vast common area lawn, swimming pool and tennis court. Lots of guest parking available.

Minutes away from Restaurants, Grocery stores, and the East Side's high-tech firms including Microsoft (walking distance), Google and Nintendo, etc. Enjoy easy access to I-405, Highway 520 and the bus lines.

Features/Unit Amenities:
- End unit
- Ground floor patio access to common area lawn
- Washer/dryer
- Storage Room
- Sliding glass doors
- Renovated interiors including kitchen, bathrooms, floors and windows
- Spacious three bedroom floor plan
- Abundant closet space and storage
- Dishwasher
- Granite countertops
- Electric range/oven
- Refrigerator
- Garbage Disposal
- Master bedroom with attached bathroom
- Laminate floor in living room
- New carpets in bedrooms
- Reserved parking

Community Amenities:
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Reserved Parking
- Tennis Court
- Controlled Access
- Within the Bellevue School district
- Close to major shopping malls, grocery stores and restaurants
- Quick freeway access to I-405 and 520
- Pets welcome (restrictions apply)
- Walking distance to Microsoft Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3337020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellevue Manor have any available units?
Bellevue Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Bellevue Manor have?
Some of Bellevue Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bellevue Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Bellevue Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellevue Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Bellevue Manor is pet friendly.
Does Bellevue Manor offer parking?
Yes, Bellevue Manor offers parking.
Does Bellevue Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bellevue Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellevue Manor have a pool?
Yes, Bellevue Manor has a pool.
Does Bellevue Manor have accessible units?
No, Bellevue Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Bellevue Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bellevue Manor has units with dishwashers.

