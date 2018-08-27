Bellevue Manor

Amenities

A spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom end unit with open layout is now available right in front of Microsoft Buildings on 148th AVE in Bellevue. New Carpet, updated flooring, granite counter tops and new appliances with lots of cabinet space.



Walk out to the ground level patio which leads to vast common area lawn, swimming pool and tennis court. Lots of guest parking available.



Minutes away from Restaurants, Grocery stores, and the East Side's high-tech firms including Microsoft (walking distance), Google and Nintendo, etc. Enjoy easy access to I-405, Highway 520 and the bus lines.



Features/Unit Amenities:

- End unit

- Ground floor patio access to common area lawn

- Washer/dryer

- Storage Room

- Sliding glass doors

- Renovated interiors including kitchen, bathrooms, floors and windows

- Spacious three bedroom floor plan

- Abundant closet space and storage

- Dishwasher

- Granite countertops

- Electric range/oven

- Refrigerator

- Garbage Disposal

- Master bedroom with attached bathroom

- Laminate floor in living room

- New carpets in bedrooms

- Reserved parking



Community Amenities:

- Outdoor swimming pool

- Reserved Parking

- Tennis Court

- Controlled Access

- Within the Bellevue School district

- Close to major shopping malls, grocery stores and restaurants

- Quick freeway access to I-405 and 520

- Pets welcome (restrictions apply)

- Walking distance to Microsoft Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE3337020)