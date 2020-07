AMLI Spring District

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging clubhouse conference room dog park game room internet access smoke-free community

Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing. Inspiration and well-being converge with our extensive selection of uncommon amenities, including spaces for a private theater room, DIY maker space with tools, library, community kitchen and more.