9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bright, Spacious Water Front Condominium on Meydenbauer Bay - Take in the sweeping views of Lake Washington. Walk to the finest restaurants in Old Bellevue. Launch your kayak at the new Meydenbauer Bay Park. This condominium gives you the best of both worlds: the lifestyle of downtown Bellevue and the serenity of a quiet lakefront home.



This bright, spacious two-bedroom, two and one-half bathroom condominium has everything you need including a washer and dryer, two-car garage, office space, plenty of storage, two fireplaces, and a two private decks. Pet friendly!



To request a showing, call David at 206.409.3380.



(RLNE4565619)