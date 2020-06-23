All apartments in Bellevue
9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE

9945 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9945 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright, Spacious Water Front Condominium on Meydenbauer Bay - Take in the sweeping views of Lake Washington. Walk to the finest restaurants in Old Bellevue. Launch your kayak at the new Meydenbauer Bay Park. This condominium gives you the best of both worlds: the lifestyle of downtown Bellevue and the serenity of a quiet lakefront home.

This bright, spacious two-bedroom, two and one-half bathroom condominium has everything you need including a washer and dryer, two-car garage, office space, plenty of storage, two fireplaces, and a two private decks. Pet friendly!

To request a showing, call David at 206.409.3380.

(RLNE4565619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE have any available units?
9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE have?
Some of 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE is pet friendly.
Does 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE offer parking?
Yes, 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE does offer parking.
Does 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE have a pool?
No, 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have a pool.
Does 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9945 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
