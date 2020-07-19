9820 NE 26th St

Amenities

Application Pending!!!! Bright Kitchen! Fireplace! Fenced Yard! Clyde Hill! - This rambler in Clyde Hill Neighborhood has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Tranquil neighborhood. Nice bright kitchen, family room with fireplace off kitchen, large living room, and three nice sized bedrooms. Fully fenced yard. Excellent location and desirable Bellevue schools. Easy access to 520.



SQ FT: 1,200

YEAR BUILT: 1952

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Clyde Hill

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Clyde Hill

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Chinook

HIGH SCHOOL: Bellevue

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,500.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



