9820 NE 26th St

Application Pending!!!! Bright Kitchen! Fireplace! Fenced Yard! Clyde Hill! - This rambler in Clyde Hill Neighborhood has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Tranquil neighborhood. Nice bright kitchen, family room with fireplace off kitchen, large living room, and three nice sized bedrooms. Fully fenced yard. Excellent location and desirable Bellevue schools. Easy access to 520.
SQ FT: 1,200
YEAR BUILT: 1952
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Clyde Hill
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Clyde Hill
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Chinook
HIGH SCHOOL: Bellevue
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,500.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
