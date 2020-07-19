All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
9820 NE 26th St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

9820 NE 26th St

9820 Northeast 26th Street · No Longer Available
Bellevue
Northwest Bellevue
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

9820 Northeast 26th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
Application Pending!!!! Bright Kitchen! Fireplace! Fenced Yard! Clyde Hill! - This rambler in Clyde Hill Neighborhood has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Tranquil neighborhood. Nice bright kitchen, family room with fireplace off kitchen, large living room, and three nice sized bedrooms. Fully fenced yard. Excellent location and desirable Bellevue schools. Easy access to 520.

SQ FT: 1,200
YEAR BUILT: 1952
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Clyde Hill
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Clyde Hill
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Chinook
HIGH SCHOOL: Bellevue
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,500.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4440785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 NE 26th St have any available units?
9820 NE 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 NE 26th St have?
Some of 9820 NE 26th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 NE 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
9820 NE 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 NE 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9820 NE 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 9820 NE 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 9820 NE 26th St offers parking.
Does 9820 NE 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9820 NE 26th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 NE 26th St have a pool?
No, 9820 NE 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 9820 NE 26th St have accessible units?
No, 9820 NE 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 NE 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9820 NE 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
