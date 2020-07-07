713 122nd Ave NE B6

Amenities
Location, Location, Location with view of Bellevue Skyline - Spectacular views of the Bellevue city skyline, 2 spacious bedrooms, fireplace, two full baths, walk-in closet, washer/dryer. 2 covered parking. Walk to Whole Foods, Uwajimaya, Trader Joes, Spring District. Close to everything downtown Bellevue and easy access to freeways. Rent includes HOA dues, water, sewer and garbage.
Available May 1st, 2020 - Minium 12 month Lease
No Pets allowed
To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com
$45 application fee / adult occupant
See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud
