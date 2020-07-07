713 122nd Ave NE B6

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location with view of Bellevue Skyline - Spectacular views of the Bellevue city skyline, 2 spacious bedrooms, fireplace, two full baths, walk-in closet, washer/dryer. 2 covered parking. Walk to Whole Foods, Uwajimaya, Trader Joes, Spring District. Close to everything downtown Bellevue and easy access to freeways. Rent includes HOA dues, water, sewer and garbage.



Available May 1st, 2020 - Minium 12 month Lease



No Pets allowed



To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com

$45 application fee / adult occupant



See rental criteria for details before applying.

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



