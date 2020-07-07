All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

713 122nd Ave NE B6

713 122nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

713 122nd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location with view of Bellevue Skyline - Spectacular views of the Bellevue city skyline, 2 spacious bedrooms, fireplace, two full baths, walk-in closet, washer/dryer. 2 covered parking. Walk to Whole Foods, Uwajimaya, Trader Joes, Spring District. Close to everything downtown Bellevue and easy access to freeways. Rent includes HOA dues, water, sewer and garbage.

Available May 1st, 2020 - Minium 12 month Lease

No Pets allowed

To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com
$45 application fee / adult occupant

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5713038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 122nd Ave NE B6 have any available units?
713 122nd Ave NE B6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 122nd Ave NE B6 have?
Some of 713 122nd Ave NE B6's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 122nd Ave NE B6 currently offering any rent specials?
713 122nd Ave NE B6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 122nd Ave NE B6 pet-friendly?
No, 713 122nd Ave NE B6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 713 122nd Ave NE B6 offer parking?
Yes, 713 122nd Ave NE B6 offers parking.
Does 713 122nd Ave NE B6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 122nd Ave NE B6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 122nd Ave NE B6 have a pool?
No, 713 122nd Ave NE B6 does not have a pool.
Does 713 122nd Ave NE B6 have accessible units?
No, 713 122nd Ave NE B6 does not have accessible units.
Does 713 122nd Ave NE B6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 122nd Ave NE B6 does not have units with dishwashers.

