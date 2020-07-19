6779 161st Ave SE Unit B

Amenities

***Price Reduction*** - This beautiful 2 car garage townhome is located at the base of Cougar Mountain in Lakemont Crest. The main level is very spacious, open and features: living/ dining room with gas FP, open kitchen/ breakfast area with granite tile counters and hardwood floors. The upper level features: a master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom and walk-in California closet, second bedroom with walk-in California closet and the third bedroom has French doors. Amazing location with great nearby schools, close to Lakemont Village, I-90 and Cougar Mountain hiking trails. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on time payments and no violations).



