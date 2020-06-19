All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

6609 168th Ave SE

6609 168th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6609 168th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Bright, private Mother-in-law apt - Property Id: 137869

Beautiful 1 bedroom apt nestled in the trees above the garage of our home. Private entrance with private parking space. High-end appliances, toaster, microwave oven. Bathroom with double sinks, large mirror, bathtub and shower combo. Large bedroom with window seat and custom closet. Lots of windows with custom blinds. Wall to wall carpeting throughout (except hardwoods in kitchen and tile in bathroom). Private washer/dryer. Utilities included in rent: heat/ac, electricity, water, and trash. Internet access through ethernet, must purchase own wifi router.
Property Id 137869

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 168th Ave SE have any available units?
6609 168th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 168th Ave SE have?
Some of 6609 168th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 168th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
6609 168th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 168th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 6609 168th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 6609 168th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 6609 168th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 6609 168th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6609 168th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 168th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 6609 168th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 6609 168th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 6609 168th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 168th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 168th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
