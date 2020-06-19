6609 168th Ave SE

Amenities
Bright, private Mother-in-law apt - Property Id: 137869
Beautiful 1 bedroom apt nestled in the trees above the garage of our home. Private entrance with private parking space. High-end appliances, toaster, microwave oven. Bathroom with double sinks, large mirror, bathtub and shower combo. Large bedroom with window seat and custom closet. Lots of windows with custom blinds. Wall to wall carpeting throughout (except hardwoods in kitchen and tile in bathroom). Private washer/dryer. Utilities included in rent: heat/ac, electricity, water, and trash. Internet access through ethernet, must purchase own wifi router.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137869
Property Id 137869
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5469065)