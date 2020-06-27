Amenities
612 128th Ave SE Available 08/10/19 Bellevue Single Story Home in Desirable Wilburton Neighborhood - This remodeled ranch style home features air conditioning, new floors, stainless steel appliances and skylights in the kitchen and hallway. The huge yard is fully fenced. There is a full bath off the living area and 3/4 bath off the master bedroom. Spacious 2 Car Garage. Excellent Award Winning Bellevue School District, Close to downtown Bellevue, Quick Freeway access, and a Great Community Pool, Tennis Court and Playground. Very Private and Safe Neighborhood Ready for you to Move In!
Pets allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/10/2019
#827
(RLNE4354751)