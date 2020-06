Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Terrific opportunity to live in a highly desirable neighborhood within the Bellevue School District, including nationally recognized Newport HS! Ideal floorplan w/ 4 bedrooms & laundry room on the upper level. The main level is so light and bright w/ vaulted ceilings & tall windows, plus kitchen & breakfast nook are open to the spacious family room w/ floor-to-ceiling fireplace. The owners in the neighborhood have a passion for gardening, tenants would need to keep this park-like garden in HOA standards.



(RLNE4687168)