Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

604 97th Pl SE Available 01/01/20 Downtown Bellevue Home - Available January 1st! Ring in the New Year with this lovely 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home located just minutes from downtown Bellevue. Walk to happy hour on Old Main Street, city beaches, parks & trails! Nestled in the trees, this is your private oasis. Meticulously remodeled throughout; the kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas stove & handcrafted Sequoia wood dining room table; you will never tire of entertaining or relaxing on the spacious deck with a built in gas BBQ & your own private hot tub overlooking downtown Bellevue & the city skyline! Feel the beauty of nature engulf you as the trees rise up to meet you! Cozy gas fireplace in the living room just off the kitchen; large upstairs bedroom with ensuite bathroom & 1/2 bath on the main floor. Downstairs has three large bedrooms, including master suite, with two newly remodeled bathrooms & a family room with a gas fireplace. Two car attached garage has plenty of room for extra storage. Clean & efficient gas heat throughout. Owner maintains the yard so you don't have to. Security system included. I-90 & 405 access just minutes away. Easy commute to Amazon, Microsoft or downtown Seattle. Minutes from Bellevue Square, great shopping & fantastic restaurants. Highly coveted Bellevue School District has some of the best schools in the state! One small dog under 30 lbs. welcome with $500 pet deposit. No smoking & no cats, please.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 954-4575.



To view a virtual tour of this property, please paste this URL in your browser:

https://tours.virtuance.com/1465616



#AvenueOneResidential #BellevueRentals #ChismBeachRentals #Amazon/SLU #Microsoft



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5256185)