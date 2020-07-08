All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

604 97th Pl SE

604 97th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

604 97th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
604 97th Pl SE Available 01/01/20 Downtown Bellevue Home - Available January 1st! Ring in the New Year with this lovely 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home located just minutes from downtown Bellevue. Walk to happy hour on Old Main Street, city beaches, parks & trails! Nestled in the trees, this is your private oasis. Meticulously remodeled throughout; the kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas stove & handcrafted Sequoia wood dining room table; you will never tire of entertaining or relaxing on the spacious deck with a built in gas BBQ & your own private hot tub overlooking downtown Bellevue & the city skyline! Feel the beauty of nature engulf you as the trees rise up to meet you! Cozy gas fireplace in the living room just off the kitchen; large upstairs bedroom with ensuite bathroom & 1/2 bath on the main floor. Downstairs has three large bedrooms, including master suite, with two newly remodeled bathrooms & a family room with a gas fireplace. Two car attached garage has plenty of room for extra storage. Clean & efficient gas heat throughout. Owner maintains the yard so you don't have to. Security system included. I-90 & 405 access just minutes away. Easy commute to Amazon, Microsoft or downtown Seattle. Minutes from Bellevue Square, great shopping & fantastic restaurants. Highly coveted Bellevue School District has some of the best schools in the state! One small dog under 30 lbs. welcome with $500 pet deposit. No smoking & no cats, please.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 954-4575.

To view a virtual tour of this property, please paste this URL in your browser:
https://tours.virtuance.com/1465616

#AvenueOneResidential #BellevueRentals #ChismBeachRentals #Amazon/SLU #Microsoft

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5256185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 97th Pl SE have any available units?
604 97th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 97th Pl SE have?
Some of 604 97th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 97th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
604 97th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 97th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 97th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 604 97th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 604 97th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 604 97th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 97th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 97th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 604 97th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 604 97th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 604 97th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 604 97th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 97th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.

