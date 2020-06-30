5803 111th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna

Exquisite 4 Bed, 2.5 bath in Bellevue with oversize loft and view of Lake WA - Modern finishes to a classic Bellevue home with unobstructed view of lake WA and Bellevue Skyline; Main floor w/master suite w/indr Avanza hot tub/Jacuzzi (functionality of the hot tub is not guaranteed; upgraded kitchen with granite slab, sub zero refrigerator, Fisher Paykel drawer dish washer, gas stove. All stainless steel, newer electrical including outdoor generator prewired hookup, 4 car tandem garage with heat & exhaust vent, beamed ceilings, large loft sitting, media, office, large deck & paved patio, lower level w/brick fireplace,and sauna. Both fireplace places are not to be used.



Bellevue School District, Newport Height Elementary, Tyee Middle and Newport Senior High. No pet, no smoking, washer/dryer hook up available, tenant to install their own washer/dryer. First, Last and Security Deposit to move-in. Application Fee $43 per adult. Home is unfurnished. Pictures with furnitures are for illustration only.



For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Please follow this link for approval guidelines: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2391465)