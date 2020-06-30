All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

5803 111th Ave SE

5803 111th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5803 111th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Exquisite 4 Bed, 2.5 bath in Bellevue with oversize loft and view of Lake WA - Modern finishes to a classic Bellevue home with unobstructed view of lake WA and Bellevue Skyline; Main floor w/master suite w/indr Avanza hot tub/Jacuzzi (functionality of the hot tub is not guaranteed; upgraded kitchen with granite slab, sub zero refrigerator, Fisher Paykel drawer dish washer, gas stove. All stainless steel, newer electrical including outdoor generator prewired hookup, 4 car tandem garage with heat & exhaust vent, beamed ceilings, large loft sitting, media, office, large deck & paved patio, lower level w/brick fireplace,and sauna. Both fireplace places are not to be used.

Bellevue School District, Newport Height Elementary, Tyee Middle and Newport Senior High. No pet, no smoking, washer/dryer hook up available, tenant to install their own washer/dryer. First, Last and Security Deposit to move-in. Application Fee $43 per adult. Home is unfurnished. Pictures with furnitures are for illustration only.

For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Please follow this link for approval guidelines: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2391465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 111th Ave SE have any available units?
5803 111th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5803 111th Ave SE have?
Some of 5803 111th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 111th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5803 111th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 111th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 5803 111th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 5803 111th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 5803 111th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 5803 111th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5803 111th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 111th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5803 111th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5803 111th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5803 111th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 111th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5803 111th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

