5590 Highland Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Single Family House - Bellevue - 2680sf home in a 9080sf lot. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 fireplace in this lovely well maintained home in desirous community of Somerset. All appliances included. Good school district and close to Factoria, Freeway and Parks.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40/adult application fee. No smoking, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oFDhHh5jv-sHS_rdtTxpSsFhFcG5LG6S?usp=sharing



No Pets Allowed



