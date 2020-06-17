All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:41 AM

520 99th Ave SE

520 99th Avenue Southeast · (206) 523-9696
Location

520 99th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 520 99th Ave SE · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 5600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
sauna
Custom Built Luxury Living - Custom Built Luxury 4 Bedroom Moorland Home - Custom-built, luxury home designed to capture the ambient light & enhance the surrounding views. Features separate entrances to each level of this amazing home. Chef's kitchen w/ soaring ceilings, SS appliances, cherry cabinetry & gorgeous granite slab counters. Soothing master en-suite features reading area, city views & fireplace. Downstairs has it's own MIL living quarters/kitchen with separate entrance & 2-car garage. Radiant heat, theater room, sauna, gym, patio & decks. Four covered parking areas.

(RLNE5595452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 99th Ave SE have any available units?
520 99th Ave SE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 99th Ave SE have?
Some of 520 99th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 99th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
520 99th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 99th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 520 99th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 520 99th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 520 99th Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 520 99th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 99th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 99th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 520 99th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 520 99th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 520 99th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 520 99th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 99th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
