520 99th Ave SE

Amenities
Custom Built Luxury Living - Custom Built Luxury 4 Bedroom Moorland Home - Custom-built, luxury home designed to capture the ambient light & enhance the surrounding views. Features separate entrances to each level of this amazing home. Chef's kitchen w/ soaring ceilings, SS appliances, cherry cabinetry & gorgeous granite slab counters. Soothing master en-suite features reading area, city views & fireplace. Downstairs has it's own MIL living quarters/kitchen with separate entrance & 2-car garage. Radiant heat, theater room, sauna, gym, patio & decks. Four covered parking areas.
(RLNE5595452)