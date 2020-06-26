Amenities

511 141st Ave. SE #41 Available 07/01/19 Beautifully Upgraded 1-Bedroom Condo in Great Bellevue Location!! - You have got to see this truly special top-floor, corner unit condo in the beautiful Riverstone neighborhood! Granite counters, stainless steel, great floor plan with large rooms, lots of light. Deck overlooks immaculate grounds and large apple tree. Water, garbage and sewer included with the rent. One assigned off-street parking space, plus lots of guest parking on the street. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Unbelievably convenient location, with great freeway access: less than 5 minutes to downtown Bellevue, WA-520 and I-90. Short walk to bus stop that takes you to Microsoft main campus and downtown Kirkland. 1.5 miles to Bellevue Community College. You will need to act fast if you want to make this great condo your new home. Make an appointment to see this home today! No pets, please. Please do not disturb current tenant.



TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!



PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.



RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.



HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.



SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.



PETS: No pets for this property, sorry.



MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



