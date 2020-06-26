All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 511 141st Ave. SE #41.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
511 141st Ave. SE #41
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

511 141st Ave. SE #41

511 141st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

511 141st Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
pet friendly
511 141st Ave. SE #41 Available 07/01/19 Beautifully Upgraded 1-Bedroom Condo in Great Bellevue Location!! - You have got to see this truly special top-floor, corner unit condo in the beautiful Riverstone neighborhood! Granite counters, stainless steel, great floor plan with large rooms, lots of light. Deck overlooks immaculate grounds and large apple tree. Water, garbage and sewer included with the rent. One assigned off-street parking space, plus lots of guest parking on the street. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Unbelievably convenient location, with great freeway access: less than 5 minutes to downtown Bellevue, WA-520 and I-90. Short walk to bus stop that takes you to Microsoft main campus and downtown Kirkland. 1.5 miles to Bellevue Community College. You will need to act fast if you want to make this great condo your new home. Make an appointment to see this home today! No pets, please. Please do not disturb current tenant.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: No pets for this property, sorry.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3674943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 141st Ave. SE #41 have any available units?
511 141st Ave. SE #41 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 141st Ave. SE #41 have?
Some of 511 141st Ave. SE #41's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 141st Ave. SE #41 currently offering any rent specials?
511 141st Ave. SE #41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 141st Ave. SE #41 pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 141st Ave. SE #41 is pet friendly.
Does 511 141st Ave. SE #41 offer parking?
Yes, 511 141st Ave. SE #41 offers parking.
Does 511 141st Ave. SE #41 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 141st Ave. SE #41 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 141st Ave. SE #41 have a pool?
No, 511 141st Ave. SE #41 does not have a pool.
Does 511 141st Ave. SE #41 have accessible units?
No, 511 141st Ave. SE #41 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 141st Ave. SE #41 have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 141st Ave. SE #41 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle