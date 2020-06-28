All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

5043 119th Ave SE

5043 119th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5043 119th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application Pending! 4 Bedroom Bellevue Home Available Now! - Split level home home available in the Newport Hills Neighborhood of Bellevue. Newly updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Huge deck surrounded by trees, perfect for hosting or relaxing on the weekends.There are hardwood floors throughout the main and 2nd levels. Great gardening space and outbuilding for craftroom or workshop. This 2,300 square foot house sits on a 0.38 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms.

SQ FT: 2,370

YEAR BUILT: 1959

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Newport Hills Neighborhood

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue School District

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Newport Heights Elementary

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Ringdall Junior High School, Highland Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL: Newport Senior High School

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner is okay with 2 small dogs, or 1 small dog and 1 cat. Less than 25 lbs. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2400
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $200

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5139675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5043 119th Ave SE have any available units?
5043 119th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5043 119th Ave SE have?
Some of 5043 119th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5043 119th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5043 119th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 119th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5043 119th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 5043 119th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 5043 119th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 5043 119th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5043 119th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 119th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5043 119th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5043 119th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5043 119th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5043 119th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5043 119th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
