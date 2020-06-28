5043 119th Ave SE

Amenities
Application Pending! 4 Bedroom Bellevue Home Available Now! - Split level home home available in the Newport Hills Neighborhood of Bellevue. Newly updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Huge deck surrounded by trees, perfect for hosting or relaxing on the weekends.There are hardwood floors throughout the main and 2nd levels. Great gardening space and outbuilding for craftroom or workshop. This 2,300 square foot house sits on a 0.38 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms.
SQ FT: 2,370
YEAR BUILT: 1959
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Newport Hills Neighborhood
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue School District
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Newport Heights Elementary
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Ringdall Junior High School, Highland Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL: Newport Senior High School
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner is okay with 2 small dogs, or 1 small dog and 1 cat. Less than 25 lbs. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2400
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $200
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
