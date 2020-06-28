5043 119th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application Pending! 4 Bedroom Bellevue Home Available Now! - Split level home home available in the Newport Hills Neighborhood of Bellevue. Newly updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Huge deck surrounded by trees, perfect for hosting or relaxing on the weekends.There are hardwood floors throughout the main and 2nd levels. Great gardening space and outbuilding for craftroom or workshop. This 2,300 square foot house sits on a 0.38 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms.



SQ FT: 2,370



YEAR BUILT: 1959



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Newport Hills Neighborhood



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue School District



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Newport Heights Elementary



JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Ringdall Junior High School, Highland Middle School



HIGH SCHOOL: Newport Senior High School



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner is okay with 2 small dogs, or 1 small dog and 1 cat. Less than 25 lbs. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2400

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $200



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



www.tsquaremanagement.com



(RLNE5139675)