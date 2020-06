Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright and Spacious single family home in Lake Hills Bellevue - This sweet home has hardwood floors throughout with an updated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances. Spacious and open living room and dining room open up to fenced in backyard patio. Master suite has 3/4 bathroom. Large rec room downstairs with 1/2 bath. Conveniently located near Crossroads shopping, and schools. Call or e-mail for a showing today!



Pets allowed case by case only.



(RLNE4644195)