Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
4469 141st Pl Se
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:25 AM

4469 141st Pl Se

4469 141st Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4469 141st Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Discover a beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home situated at the top of this highly desirable community. The lot is large, flat and positioned at the end of a dead. Safe and fun for kids. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living at its best, featuring custom landscaping, lush plantings, upper and lower flagstone patio spaces as well as a large grassy side yard.
Easy access to I-405, and I-90. Nearby shopping in Factoria and Bellevue Square. Located in the Bellevue School District. Home is within walking distance of Somerset Elementary, Tyee Middle School, and Newport High School.
The home is 2 stories, with first floor newly updated kitchen, custom cabinetry opening to both dining space and large family room with a built-in gas fireplace. The spacious first floor living room opens to patios wrapping the back of the home. All bedrooms are upstairs as are the washer and dryer. The 2nd floor includes master suite, master bath, and three additional bedrooms with another full bath. The home features hardwoods up and down, granite countertops, slate stone work, glass mosaic details throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4469 141st Pl Se have any available units?
4469 141st Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4469 141st Pl Se have?
Some of 4469 141st Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4469 141st Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
4469 141st Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4469 141st Pl Se pet-friendly?
No, 4469 141st Pl Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 4469 141st Pl Se offer parking?
Yes, 4469 141st Pl Se offers parking.
Does 4469 141st Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4469 141st Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4469 141st Pl Se have a pool?
No, 4469 141st Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 4469 141st Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 4469 141st Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 4469 141st Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4469 141st Pl Se has units with dishwashers.
