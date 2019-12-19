4469 141st Pl Se

Amenities

Discover a beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home situated at the top of this highly desirable community. The lot is large, flat and positioned at the end of a dead. Safe and fun for kids. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living at its best, featuring custom landscaping, lush plantings, upper and lower flagstone patio spaces as well as a large grassy side yard.

Easy access to I-405, and I-90. Nearby shopping in Factoria and Bellevue Square. Located in the Bellevue School District. Home is within walking distance of Somerset Elementary, Tyee Middle School, and Newport High School.

The home is 2 stories, with first floor newly updated kitchen, custom cabinetry opening to both dining space and large family room with a built-in gas fireplace. The spacious first floor living room opens to patios wrapping the back of the home. All bedrooms are upstairs as are the washer and dryer. The 2nd floor includes master suite, master bath, and three additional bedrooms with another full bath. The home features hardwoods up and down, granite countertops, slate stone work, glass mosaic details throughout.