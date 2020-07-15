4409 150th Ave SE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Charming 3 Bed 1.75 Bath Rambler in Eastgate - This charming 3 bedroom 1.75 bath rambler is located in the sought after neighborhood of Eastgate. Just minutes from I-90 and Microsoft this location makes for the perfect commute. Refinished original hardwood floors, updated lighting and kitchen plus a huge yard with a small sports court make this the perfect home. Bellevue SD - Eastgate Elem, Tillicum Middle, Newport High



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. Pets conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Applications online at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE4799057)