Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

4035 142nd Avenue SE

4035 142nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4035 142nd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Spectacular 4/optional 5 bedrooms home in tranquil neighborhood. Minutes' drive to I-90 & I-405, park & ride, shopping, restaurants and Bellevue College. Minutes' walk to bus stop, Tyee Middle School and neighborhood club, gym and park. Award winning Bellevue schools. Elegant new kitchen with soft close cabinets, new modern bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors and mudroom with versatile sink and plenty of sitting/changing space and storage. Living & dining room overlooks rare garden with your own play/picnic area. 850 sqft fully-finished basement has two additional bedrooms and spacious entertaining space connects to patio. Contemporary bathroom with Japanese soaking basin. Huge fully-fenced backyard with private play/picnic area for relaxation and serenity. Plenty of living space for you and your family! Available now. Text 253-234-7156 to schedule your tour today.
This is a no pets and non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties with the ability to submit payment and service request online. Tenants pay all utilities. 12- to 19-month lease available. Background and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $2,995 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 142nd Avenue SE have any available units?
4035 142nd Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 142nd Avenue SE have?
Some of 4035 142nd Avenue SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 142nd Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
4035 142nd Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 142nd Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 4035 142nd Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 4035 142nd Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 4035 142nd Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 4035 142nd Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 142nd Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 142nd Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 4035 142nd Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 4035 142nd Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 4035 142nd Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 142nd Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4035 142nd Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
