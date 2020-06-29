4035 142nd Avenue SE

Amenities

Spectacular 4/optional 5 bedrooms home in tranquil neighborhood. Minutes' drive to I-90 & I-405, park & ride, shopping, restaurants and Bellevue College. Minutes' walk to bus stop, Tyee Middle School and neighborhood club, gym and park. Award winning Bellevue schools. Elegant new kitchen with soft close cabinets, new modern bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors and mudroom with versatile sink and plenty of sitting/changing space and storage. Living & dining room overlooks rare garden with your own play/picnic area. 850 sqft fully-finished basement has two additional bedrooms and spacious entertaining space connects to patio. Contemporary bathroom with Japanese soaking basin. Huge fully-fenced backyard with private play/picnic area for relaxation and serenity. Plenty of living space for you and your family! Available now. Text 253-234-7156 to schedule your tour today.

This is a no pets and non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties with the ability to submit payment and service request online. Tenants pay all utilities. 12- to 19-month lease available. Background and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $2,995 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee.