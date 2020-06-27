3243 134th Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Bridle Trails Acerage Property - Great Rambler in Bridle Trails with prime western exposure. The thoughtful design includes extensive French doors & windows allowing the interior spaces to flow effortlessly into the private, gated 1.22 acres. The heart of the home, the vaulted great room opens to the entertainment patio & features an impressive family room, spacious kitchen & vaulted eating nook. Master suite with French doors to colorful gardens. This lovingly cared for home is ready for your finishing touches. This home is in great location and school district. Don't miss this oportunity in Bridle Trails...



