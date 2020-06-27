All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

3243 134th Avenue NE

3243 134th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3243 134th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Bridle Trails Acerage Property - Great Rambler in Bridle Trails with prime western exposure. The thoughtful design includes extensive French doors & windows allowing the interior spaces to flow effortlessly into the private, gated 1.22 acres. The heart of the home, the vaulted great room opens to the entertainment patio & features an impressive family room, spacious kitchen & vaulted eating nook. Master suite with French doors to colorful gardens. This lovingly cared for home is ready for your finishing touches. This home is in great location and school district. Don't miss this oportunity in Bridle Trails...

(RLNE5024732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 134th Avenue NE have any available units?
3243 134th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 3243 134th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
3243 134th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 134th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3243 134th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 3243 134th Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 3243 134th Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 3243 134th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 134th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 134th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 3243 134th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 3243 134th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 3243 134th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 134th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 134th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3243 134th Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3243 134th Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
