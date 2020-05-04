3049 137th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

- Stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home on over 1 acre of land in Bridle Trails. 2 story home with spacious floor plan. Main floor has sweeping hardwood floors with formal living room and formal dining room. Kitchen is very large with lots of pantry space and eating space.Addiitonal living space off of kitchen area. Laundry room located on main floor equipped with full size washer and dryer.Bedroom on main floor which would also make great office space. On the back patio, is a view out to lush landscaping. 2 car garage with shop set up. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and spacious master suite with masterbath. Guest bath on 2nd floor. has jack and jill set up. This home is very private with stunning landscape.



(RLNE4923184)