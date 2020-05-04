All apartments in Bellevue
3049 137th Ave NE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

3049 137th Ave NE

3049 137th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3049 137th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home on over 1 acre of land in Bridle Trails. 2 story home with spacious floor plan. Main floor has sweeping hardwood floors with formal living room and formal dining room. Kitchen is very large with lots of pantry space and eating space.Addiitonal living space off of kitchen area. Laundry room located on main floor equipped with full size washer and dryer.Bedroom on main floor which would also make great office space. On the back patio, is a view out to lush landscaping. 2 car garage with shop set up. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and spacious master suite with masterbath. Guest bath on 2nd floor. has jack and jill set up. This home is very private with stunning landscape.

(RLNE4923184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 137th Ave NE have any available units?
3049 137th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 137th Ave NE have?
Some of 3049 137th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 137th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3049 137th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 137th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 3049 137th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 3049 137th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 3049 137th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 3049 137th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3049 137th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 137th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3049 137th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3049 137th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3049 137th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 137th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 137th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
