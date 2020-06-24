2961 142nd Place SE #1

Amenities

Sunset Ridge Townhouse - Bellevue/Eastgate - Available Now! - Welcome to this well maintained townhouse in the Eastgate area of Bellevue. Close to T-Mobile, Bellevue College and an easy hop on to I-90 into Seattle or just a short walk to the Eastgate Transit Center. This property is situated with the living area being on the top floor. The entry level has a huge mud-room area, two huge closets for storage and the separate laundry room. As you go up the wide staircase you come to the open and bright living, dining and kitchen area with its wood burning fireplace and tons of windows! Wood laminate flooring makes it easy to keep clean. Clean white cabinets with granite counter tops highlight the kitchen. The half bath is down the hall plus more closets. Two carpeted bedrooms with the master having the full bath attached. The unit comes with a 1 car attached garage + extra storage. Water/Sewer/Garbage are included in the rental price! Sorry no smoking and no pets!



To arrange a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.

No Pets Allowed



