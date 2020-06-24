All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 2961 142nd Place SE #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
2961 142nd Place SE #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2961 142nd Place SE #1

2961 142nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2961 142nd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Sunset Ridge Townhouse - Bellevue/Eastgate - Available Now! - Welcome to this well maintained townhouse in the Eastgate area of Bellevue. Close to T-Mobile, Bellevue College and an easy hop on to I-90 into Seattle or just a short walk to the Eastgate Transit Center. This property is situated with the living area being on the top floor. The entry level has a huge mud-room area, two huge closets for storage and the separate laundry room. As you go up the wide staircase you come to the open and bright living, dining and kitchen area with its wood burning fireplace and tons of windows! Wood laminate flooring makes it easy to keep clean. Clean white cabinets with granite counter tops highlight the kitchen. The half bath is down the hall plus more closets. Two carpeted bedrooms with the master having the full bath attached. The unit comes with a 1 car attached garage + extra storage. Water/Sewer/Garbage are included in the rental price! Sorry no smoking and no pets!

To arrange a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.
#avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #forleasebellevue

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4514300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 142nd Place SE #1 have any available units?
2961 142nd Place SE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2961 142nd Place SE #1 have?
Some of 2961 142nd Place SE #1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 142nd Place SE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2961 142nd Place SE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 142nd Place SE #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2961 142nd Place SE #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2961 142nd Place SE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2961 142nd Place SE #1 offers parking.
Does 2961 142nd Place SE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 142nd Place SE #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 142nd Place SE #1 have a pool?
No, 2961 142nd Place SE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2961 142nd Place SE #1 have accessible units?
No, 2961 142nd Place SE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 142nd Place SE #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2961 142nd Place SE #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle