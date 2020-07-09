2859 140th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Completely remodeled! 1,745 sq ft all brick rambler w/add'l 1,270 sq ft of unfinished basement storage. A full acre lot. Wrought iron gate at entryway w/large drive, New kitchen w/slab granite, cabinets & hwd floors throughout. new stainless steel appliances, stone wall fireplace in living ready for flat screen. Mst suite with amazing bath, fully updated w/all new fixtures. New gas furnace & H20 heater-1st, last & $5,000 security dep. No pets. Includes bi-monthly yard care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.