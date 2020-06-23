2652 153rd Ave SE

Amenities

Cozy 3 bed/1.5 baths Rambler, walking distance to Robinwood Park and minutes to Bellevue College - Updated 3 bedrooms rambler in a quiet and very desirable Bellevue neighborhood, walking distance to Robinwood Park, minutes to Bellevue College, Factoria and easy access to Freeway I-90.



Home is a little shy of 1500 SF rambler with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths in a very well-located area close to many eateries and amnesties. Hardwood floor throughout the house with carpet in family room. Almost all brand-new light fixtures. Kitchen was updated about 2 years ago with lots of cabinets and counter space. All stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced backyard with patio for your summer BBQ and well maintained yard with beautiful flowers both in front and back yard.



Bellevue School District, Spiritridge Elementary, Tillicum Middle and Sammamish High School. Tenant to verify.



One-year lease, security deposit of $2,650 with first, and last month's rent at signing, utilities not included in rent. No smoking, no pet. Must pass background check, $42 credit fee per each adult.



For showing, text Toni @ 425-327-0446. Appointment Required.



No Pets Allowed



