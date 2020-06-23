All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2652 153rd Ave SE

2652 153rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2652 153rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Cozy 3 bed/1.5 baths Rambler, walking distance to Robinwood Park and minutes to Bellevue College - Updated 3 bedrooms rambler in a quiet and very desirable Bellevue neighborhood, walking distance to Robinwood Park, minutes to Bellevue College, Factoria and easy access to Freeway I-90.

Home is a little shy of 1500 SF rambler with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths in a very well-located area close to many eateries and amnesties. Hardwood floor throughout the house with carpet in family room. Almost all brand-new light fixtures. Kitchen was updated about 2 years ago with lots of cabinets and counter space. All stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced backyard with patio for your summer BBQ and well maintained yard with beautiful flowers both in front and back yard.

Bellevue School District, Spiritridge Elementary, Tillicum Middle and Sammamish High School. Tenant to verify.

One-year lease, security deposit of $2,650 with first, and last month's rent at signing, utilities not included in rent. No smoking, no pet. Must pass background check, $42 credit fee per each adult.

For showing, text Toni @ 425-327-0446. Appointment Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1985496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 153rd Ave SE have any available units?
2652 153rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 153rd Ave SE have?
Some of 2652 153rd Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 153rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2652 153rd Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 153rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2652 153rd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2652 153rd Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2652 153rd Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2652 153rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2652 153rd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 153rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2652 153rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2652 153rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2652 153rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 153rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2652 153rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
