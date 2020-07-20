2439 160th AVE NE

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Bellevue hideaway - Available June 17th. Everything you have been looking for can be found in this cozy, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler. Conveniently located in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, and just minutes from Hwy 520 and Microsoft campus. Features include a wood burning fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room as well as a bonus room off the kitchen for informal family activities. The kitchen features a gas stove plus lots of cupboards and storage space. All systems in the home were updated in 2012, including the gas furnace and new roof. The property has a fully fenced yard on a .026 acre lot with yard service included! Terms: 12 month lease; $2,795 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities including a $25.00 Utility Bill processing fee.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Jamie Schoenmakers at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at jschoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number. Remember to visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4025380)