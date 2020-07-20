All apartments in Bellevue
2439 160th AVE NE

2439 160th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2439 160th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Bellevue hideaway - Available June 17th. Everything you have been looking for can be found in this cozy, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler. Conveniently located in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, and just minutes from Hwy 520 and Microsoft campus. Features include a wood burning fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room as well as a bonus room off the kitchen for informal family activities. The kitchen features a gas stove plus lots of cupboards and storage space. All systems in the home were updated in 2012, including the gas furnace and new roof. The property has a fully fenced yard on a .026 acre lot with yard service included! Terms: 12 month lease; $2,795 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities including a $25.00 Utility Bill processing fee.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Jamie Schoenmakers at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at jschoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number. Remember to visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4025380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 160th AVE NE have any available units?
2439 160th AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 2439 160th AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
2439 160th AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 160th AVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 2439 160th AVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2439 160th AVE NE offer parking?
No, 2439 160th AVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 2439 160th AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 160th AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 160th AVE NE have a pool?
No, 2439 160th AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 2439 160th AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 2439 160th AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 160th AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 160th AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 160th AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2439 160th AVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
