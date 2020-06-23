All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 16424 SE 39th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16424 SE 39th Pl
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

16424 SE 39th Pl

16424 Southeast 39th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16424 Southeast 39th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
An outstanding single family home that sits by a quiet Bellevue neighborhood cul-de-sac. Excellent location. It's nearby some of Bellevue's best schools.

This home has a patio overlooking the well-maintained fenced yard and garden. Perfect for entertaining guests. Also has a large balcony with a great view of the surrounding greenery, the lakes and the mountains.

Interiors are elegant, with vaulted ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors on both main and 2nd floor and a curved balustrade staircase. Kitchen's equally luxurious, with granite counter top and cooking island. Fully furnished with refrigerator, oven with range hood, dishwasher and microwave oven. It also has a breakfast corner.

Garbage disposal, and in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your convenience.

Nearby Parks: Robinswood Park, Eastgate Park and Lakemont Community Park

Nearby Bus Lines:

Route 888 via SE 38th St & 166th Ave SE 0.1 miles
Routes 271 and 823 via SE Newport Way & 163rd Ave SE 0.2 miles
Routes 217, 271 and 888 via SE Eastgate Way & SE 35th Pl 0.5 miles

(RLNE4874924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16424 SE 39th Pl have any available units?
16424 SE 39th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16424 SE 39th Pl have?
Some of 16424 SE 39th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16424 SE 39th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16424 SE 39th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16424 SE 39th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16424 SE 39th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16424 SE 39th Pl offer parking?
No, 16424 SE 39th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 16424 SE 39th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16424 SE 39th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16424 SE 39th Pl have a pool?
No, 16424 SE 39th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16424 SE 39th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16424 SE 39th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16424 SE 39th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16424 SE 39th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle