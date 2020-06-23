16424 SE 39th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

An outstanding single family home that sits by a quiet Bellevue neighborhood cul-de-sac. Excellent location. It's nearby some of Bellevue's best schools.



This home has a patio overlooking the well-maintained fenced yard and garden. Perfect for entertaining guests. Also has a large balcony with a great view of the surrounding greenery, the lakes and the mountains.



Interiors are elegant, with vaulted ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors on both main and 2nd floor and a curved balustrade staircase. Kitchen's equally luxurious, with granite counter top and cooking island. Fully furnished with refrigerator, oven with range hood, dishwasher and microwave oven. It also has a breakfast corner.



Garbage disposal, and in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your convenience.



Nearby Parks: Robinswood Park, Eastgate Park and Lakemont Community Park



Nearby Bus Lines:



Route 888 via SE 38th St & 166th Ave SE 0.1 miles

Routes 271 and 823 via SE Newport Way & 163rd Ave SE 0.2 miles

Routes 217, 271 and 888 via SE Eastgate Way & SE 35th Pl 0.5 miles



