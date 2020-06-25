All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 8:46 AM

16400 Se 66th St

16400 Southeast 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16400 Southeast 66th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

hardwood floors
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
This two-story home is located in Cougar Ridge West, Southeast of Bellevue. It was built in 2006 with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and the total SF is 3,290.

The main level has study room, half bath, and living room with crown molding, separate dinning room, fam-room with adjacent dining area, kitchen with spacious center island.

Two fire places in and living rooms. Entire first floor is built with hardwood floor.

Quiet neighborhood, community playground. Issaquah school district, Cougar Ridge Elementary (public), close to Open Window School (private).

Ideal location close to I-90, I-405, easy access to airport, Bellevue and Seattle Downtown.

Lease Terms:
First and last months rent, $3,900 security deposit, minimum one-year lease. Non-smoking, no pats. Available July 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16400 Se 66th St have any available units?
16400 Se 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 16400 Se 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
16400 Se 66th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16400 Se 66th St pet-friendly?
No, 16400 Se 66th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 16400 Se 66th St offer parking?
No, 16400 Se 66th St does not offer parking.
Does 16400 Se 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16400 Se 66th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16400 Se 66th St have a pool?
No, 16400 Se 66th St does not have a pool.
Does 16400 Se 66th St have accessible units?
No, 16400 Se 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16400 Se 66th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16400 Se 66th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16400 Se 66th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16400 Se 66th St does not have units with air conditioning.
