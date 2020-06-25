16400 Se 66th St

Amenities

hardwood floors playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities playground

This two-story home is located in Cougar Ridge West, Southeast of Bellevue. It was built in 2006 with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and the total SF is 3,290.



The main level has study room, half bath, and living room with crown molding, separate dinning room, fam-room with adjacent dining area, kitchen with spacious center island.



Two fire places in and living rooms. Entire first floor is built with hardwood floor.



Quiet neighborhood, community playground. Issaquah school district, Cougar Ridge Elementary (public), close to Open Window School (private).



Ideal location close to I-90, I-405, easy access to airport, Bellevue and Seattle Downtown.



Lease Terms:

First and last months rent, $3,900 security deposit, minimum one-year lease. Non-smoking, no pats. Available July 1, 2019.