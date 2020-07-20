All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1618 166th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1618 166th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1618 166th Ave NE

1618 166th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1618 166th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Bellevue - Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom home in Bellevue. This mid-century rambler is close to everything w/ easy access to freeways. This fabulous home has an open floor plan w/ spacious living rm & dining area which connect to a lovely kitchen. It features newer appliances, tiled back splash, & granite slab counter for the peninsula great for entertaining. The bkfst nook w/ built-in banquette perfect for cozy dining. Plenty of storage/parking space.

Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)

Small pets are allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 03/13/2020

#406

(RLNE3114169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 166th Ave NE have any available units?
1618 166th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 166th Ave NE have?
Some of 1618 166th Ave NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 166th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1618 166th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 166th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 166th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1618 166th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1618 166th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1618 166th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 166th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 166th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1618 166th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1618 166th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1618 166th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 166th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 166th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle