1618 166th Ave NE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Bellevue - Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom home in Bellevue. This mid-century rambler is close to everything w/ easy access to freeways. This fabulous home has an open floor plan w/ spacious living rm & dining area which connect to a lovely kitchen. It features newer appliances, tiled back splash, & granite slab counter for the peninsula great for entertaining. The bkfst nook w/ built-in banquette perfect for cozy dining. Plenty of storage/parking space.



Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)



Small pets are allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 03/13/2020



#406



(RLNE3114169)