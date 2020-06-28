15662 Main Street

Amenities

Lake Hills home with contemporary flair! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e443c520b3



Beautiful luxury Lake Hills home with two kitchens! Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with slab quartz counters, lacquered gray cabinets, glass tiled backsplash, high-end stainless appliances. Two main floor bedrooms w/ remodeled baths including ceramic tile heated floors. Spacious family room downstairs features kitchenette, two more bedrooms with full bath.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com.



