15662 Main Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

15662 Main Street

15662 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

15662 Main Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lake Hills home with contemporary flair! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e443c520b3

Beautiful luxury Lake Hills home with two kitchens! Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with slab quartz counters, lacquered gray cabinets, glass tiled backsplash, high-end stainless appliances. Two main floor bedrooms w/ remodeled baths including ceramic tile heated floors. Spacious family room downstairs features kitchenette, two more bedrooms with full bath.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com.

(RLNE5140218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15662 Main Street have any available units?
15662 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 15662 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
15662 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15662 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15662 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 15662 Main Street offer parking?
No, 15662 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 15662 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15662 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15662 Main Street have a pool?
No, 15662 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 15662 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 15662 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15662 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15662 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15662 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15662 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
