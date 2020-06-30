All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 15414 SE 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
15414 SE 17th Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

15414 SE 17th Street

15414 Southeast 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15414 Southeast 17th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
If you are looking for a lovely home in a peaceful location then look no further!

This spacious 2,500-square-foot single-family home is in the peaceful West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington.

The bright and airy interior has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a fireplace. The horseshoe-type kitchen with an island counter is equipped with fine wooden cabinets with plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The cozy bedrooms with reach-in closets are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo - one with sliding glass door and the other partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with air conditioning and forced-air heating, for climate control.

There are also a relaxing deck and a greenhouse outside. A shed in the back of the home can be used as a storage area.

The renter pays water, gas, and electricity while the landlord will cover the landscaping.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.

It comes with a 2-car garage, 2 driveways and 1 parking spot in front of the house.

Nearby parks: Phantom Lake, Lake Hills Green Belt Park and Lake Hills Park.

Nearby Schools:
Spiritridge Elementary School - 0.84 mile, 8/10
Tillicum Middle School - 3.91 miles, 7/10
Sammamish Senior High School - 1.21 miles, 6/10
Bellevue Big Picture School - 0.47 mile, 9/10

Bus lines:
226 - 0.4 mile
221 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5225462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15414 SE 17th Street have any available units?
15414 SE 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15414 SE 17th Street have?
Some of 15414 SE 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15414 SE 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15414 SE 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15414 SE 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15414 SE 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 15414 SE 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15414 SE 17th Street offers parking.
Does 15414 SE 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15414 SE 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15414 SE 17th Street have a pool?
No, 15414 SE 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15414 SE 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 15414 SE 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15414 SE 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15414 SE 17th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle