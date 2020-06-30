15414 SE 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

If you are looking for a lovely home in a peaceful location then look no further!



This spacious 2,500-square-foot single-family home is in the peaceful West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington.



The bright and airy interior has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a fireplace. The horseshoe-type kitchen with an island counter is equipped with fine wooden cabinets with plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The cozy bedrooms with reach-in closets are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo - one with sliding glass door and the other partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with air conditioning and forced-air heating, for climate control.



There are also a relaxing deck and a greenhouse outside. A shed in the back of the home can be used as a storage area.



The renter pays water, gas, and electricity while the landlord will cover the landscaping.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.



It comes with a 2-car garage, 2 driveways and 1 parking spot in front of the house.



Nearby parks: Phantom Lake, Lake Hills Green Belt Park and Lake Hills Park.



Nearby Schools:

Spiritridge Elementary School - 0.84 mile, 8/10

Tillicum Middle School - 3.91 miles, 7/10

Sammamish Senior High School - 1.21 miles, 6/10

Bellevue Big Picture School - 0.47 mile, 9/10



Bus lines:

226 - 0.4 mile

221 - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5225462)