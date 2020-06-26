All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
14630 N.E. 35th St #303
14630 N.E. 35th St #303

14630 Northeast 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14630 Northeast 35th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
14630 N.E. 35th St #303 Available 07/12/19 Bellevue-Overlake Park Area-2 Bedrooms/1.5 Bathrooms - This 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom top floor condominium overlooking the treetops is located in the Tiburon Condominium in Bellevue. All appliances are included in the monthly rent of $1,500 as well as water, sewer, and garbage charges. Large and private patio deck with storage closet and one uncovered parking space. Fireplace. Sorry, no pets/smoking allowed. One year lease with a $1,400 security/damage deposit. Screening fee is $35 per person. Minimum credit score is 675 with rental and employment references verified with positive results. Contact property manager, Steve Heath at Wilson Management, Inc. at 206-999-9944 for an appointment to view this condominium that will be ready for a move-in date of July 12th.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4945074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 have any available units?
14630 N.E. 35th St #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 currently offering any rent specials?
14630 N.E. 35th St #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 pet-friendly?
No, 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 offer parking?
Yes, 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 offers parking.
Does 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 have a pool?
No, 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 does not have a pool.
Does 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 have accessible units?
No, 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14630 N.E. 35th St #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
