Bellevue, WA
14609 SE 20th Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

14609 SE 20th Street

14609 Southeast 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14609 Southeast 20th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
14609 SE 20th Street Available 04/09/20 Bellevue Home - Available April 9th! Wonderful home on a quiet street in the Robinswood neighborhood of Bellevue. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home includes a spacious family room, striking dining area with tile floors and a cheery kitchen, prep-island, and gas range. This home also features a large upstairs bonus area that is the perfect place for an office or game room. The large windows in the kitchen and dining area bring in so much natural light you will feel like you are outdoors! Main floor master suite with beautiful master bath. Mature landscaping and fenced yard with a large patio are ideal for outdoor entertaining. Close proximity to Bellevue College, Eastside Christian, Microsoft and T-Mobile. Just minutes away from I-90 and I-405. Sorry, no smoking but small/medium dog or cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.

For more information or a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com.??? #avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #forleasebellevue #bellevuecollege

(RLNE2696136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14609 SE 20th Street have any available units?
14609 SE 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14609 SE 20th Street have?
Some of 14609 SE 20th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14609 SE 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14609 SE 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14609 SE 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14609 SE 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 14609 SE 20th Street offer parking?
No, 14609 SE 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14609 SE 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14609 SE 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14609 SE 20th Street have a pool?
No, 14609 SE 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14609 SE 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 14609 SE 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14609 SE 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14609 SE 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

