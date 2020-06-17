Amenities

14609 SE 20th Street Available 04/09/20 Bellevue Home - Available April 9th! Wonderful home on a quiet street in the Robinswood neighborhood of Bellevue. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home includes a spacious family room, striking dining area with tile floors and a cheery kitchen, prep-island, and gas range. This home also features a large upstairs bonus area that is the perfect place for an office or game room. The large windows in the kitchen and dining area bring in so much natural light you will feel like you are outdoors! Main floor master suite with beautiful master bath. Mature landscaping and fenced yard with a large patio are ideal for outdoor entertaining. Close proximity to Bellevue College, Eastside Christian, Microsoft and T-Mobile. Just minutes away from I-90 and I-405. Sorry, no smoking but small/medium dog or cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.



For more information or a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com.??? #avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #forleasebellevue #bellevuecollege



(RLNE2696136)