14525 NE 45th St F2

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cable included parking

Incredible 3bd/2bt condo opp to Microsoft - Property Id: 95331



Beautiful, private & spacious 3bed/2bath Condo Opp. to Microsoft on 148th AVE NE which is a walkable distance to Microsoft and also next door to Pro club.



Ideal for family with kids as well as bachelors with roommates as everyone can have their own private room with a closet. It also has 2 additional storage area.



3 bed 2 bath 1283 sq ft. condo for $2600 / month rent

Brand new carpet

Walk able distance to Microsoft

Membership discount for Pro Club

Windows & Patio

Lots of Light & Private setting

END UNIT--Nobody directly above

Appliances & lots of storage space

One car covered parking

Minimum one-year lease required

Water, Sewer, and Cable included which is more than $200 savings per month

No smokers, please

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/95331p

No Dogs Allowed



