All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 14525 NE 45th St F2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14525 NE 45th St F2
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

14525 NE 45th St F2

14525 Northeast 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14525 Northeast 45th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible 3bd/2bt condo opp to Microsoft - Property Id: 95331

Beautiful, private & spacious 3bed/2bath Condo Opp. to Microsoft on 148th AVE NE which is a walkable distance to Microsoft and also next door to Pro club.

Ideal for family with kids as well as bachelors with roommates as everyone can have their own private room with a closet. It also has 2 additional storage area.

3 bed 2 bath 1283 sq ft. condo for $2600 / month rent
Brand new carpet
Walk able distance to Microsoft
Membership discount for Pro Club
Windows & Patio
Lots of Light & Private setting
END UNIT--Nobody directly above
Appliances & lots of storage space
One car covered parking
Minimum one-year lease required
Water, Sewer, and Cable included which is more than $200 savings per month
No smokers, please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/95331p
Property Id 95331

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5109414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14525 NE 45th St F2 have any available units?
14525 NE 45th St F2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14525 NE 45th St F2 have?
Some of 14525 NE 45th St F2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14525 NE 45th St F2 currently offering any rent specials?
14525 NE 45th St F2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14525 NE 45th St F2 pet-friendly?
No, 14525 NE 45th St F2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14525 NE 45th St F2 offer parking?
Yes, 14525 NE 45th St F2 offers parking.
Does 14525 NE 45th St F2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14525 NE 45th St F2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14525 NE 45th St F2 have a pool?
No, 14525 NE 45th St F2 does not have a pool.
Does 14525 NE 45th St F2 have accessible units?
No, 14525 NE 45th St F2 does not have accessible units.
Does 14525 NE 45th St F2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14525 NE 45th St F2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle