14480 NE 31st St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a91c37b0b3 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/a91c37b0b3 2 Bed 1.5 bath top floor-unit steps from Microsoft's campus w/ new flooring & fresh paint. Amenities include pool & athletic courts. Functional & spacious layout w/ private balcony. Kitchen with granite counters, ss app, & large pantry for extra storage. Spacious bedrooms & updated master bath w/ new vanity. Includes one parking space. Community Laundry Room Shared with 3 other units. Minutes to 520, Bellevue, Redmond, 405, & other conveniences! Instructions for Self Showing: Unit J303 is in J building toward the back of the property. Lockbox is attached to stair railing at bottom of stairs on the west entrance to the building. Lockbox is the big one that says CODEBOX. Key for entry to 3rd floor and key to unit are both in lockbox. Water, sewer, garbage is included but you are responsible for the paying the $250 non-refundable move in fee to the HOA. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too. Pool Sport Court