All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 14480 NE 31st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14480 NE 31st St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

14480 NE 31st St

14480 Northeast 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14480 Northeast 31st Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a91c37b0b3 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/a91c37b0b3 2 Bed 1.5 bath top floor-unit steps from Microsoft's campus w/ new flooring & fresh paint. Amenities include pool & athletic courts. Functional & spacious layout w/ private balcony. Kitchen with granite counters, ss app, & large pantry for extra storage. Spacious bedrooms & updated master bath w/ new vanity. Includes one parking space. Community Laundry Room Shared with 3 other units. Minutes to 520, Bellevue, Redmond, 405, & other conveniences! Instructions for Self Showing: Unit J303 is in J building toward the back of the property. Lockbox is attached to stair railing at bottom of stairs on the west entrance to the building. Lockbox is the big one that says CODEBOX. Key for entry to 3rd floor and key to unit are both in lockbox. Water, sewer, garbage is included but you are responsible for the paying the $250 non-refundable move in fee to the HOA. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too. Pool Sport Court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14480 NE 31st St have any available units?
14480 NE 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14480 NE 31st St have?
Some of 14480 NE 31st St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14480 NE 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
14480 NE 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14480 NE 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14480 NE 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 14480 NE 31st St offer parking?
Yes, 14480 NE 31st St offers parking.
Does 14480 NE 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14480 NE 31st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14480 NE 31st St have a pool?
Yes, 14480 NE 31st St has a pool.
Does 14480 NE 31st St have accessible units?
No, 14480 NE 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 14480 NE 31st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14480 NE 31st St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle