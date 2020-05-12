14435 NE 40th street 203

Amenities

Water/sewer/garbage included in rent/Plus free parking and mini storage! - Beautiful & serene setting. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Bellevue Condo near Microsoft in an excellent location, The Arjanwood Condominium of Bellevue Bridle Trails. Spacious large dining/living room with an open bar to kitchen. Large carpeted bedrooms with big closets. Washer & Dryer in the hallway. One assigned parking space plus guest parking.



Water/sewer/garbage/parking is included in rent.



Ideal location! Walking distance to Microsoft, trails, restaurants, shopping, bus line & 520 interchange. This unit is Muse see!



Please contact Dae Kim, Property manager for showing. Reach us at 206.601.8836 or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com



(RLNE4354181)