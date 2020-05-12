All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 14435 NE 40th street 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14435 NE 40th street 203
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

14435 NE 40th street 203

14435 Northeast 40th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14435 Northeast 40th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Water/sewer/garbage included in rent/Plus free parking and mini storage! - Beautiful & serene setting. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Bellevue Condo near Microsoft in an excellent location, The Arjanwood Condominium of Bellevue Bridle Trails. Spacious large dining/living room with an open bar to kitchen. Large carpeted bedrooms with big closets. Washer & Dryer in the hallway. One assigned parking space plus guest parking.

Water/sewer/garbage/parking is included in rent.

Ideal location! Walking distance to Microsoft, trails, restaurants, shopping, bus line & 520 interchange. This unit is Muse see!

Please contact Dae Kim, Property manager for showing. Reach us at 206.601.8836 or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com

(RLNE4354181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14435 NE 40th street 203 have any available units?
14435 NE 40th street 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14435 NE 40th street 203 have?
Some of 14435 NE 40th street 203's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14435 NE 40th street 203 currently offering any rent specials?
14435 NE 40th street 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14435 NE 40th street 203 pet-friendly?
No, 14435 NE 40th street 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14435 NE 40th street 203 offer parking?
Yes, 14435 NE 40th street 203 offers parking.
Does 14435 NE 40th street 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14435 NE 40th street 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14435 NE 40th street 203 have a pool?
No, 14435 NE 40th street 203 does not have a pool.
Does 14435 NE 40th street 203 have accessible units?
No, 14435 NE 40th street 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 14435 NE 40th street 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14435 NE 40th street 203 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle