Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Beautiful Four Bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms in Bellevue



Unit features;

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Washer + Dryer



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Southgate Garden, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 14236 SE 38th St, Bellevue, King, Washington, 98006.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/14236-Se-38Th-St-Bellevue-WA-98006



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5700672)