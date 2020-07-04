All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

14236 SE 38th St

14236 Southeast 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14236 Southeast 38th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Beautiful Four Bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms in Bellevue

Unit features;
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Washer + Dryer

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Southgate Garden, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 14236 SE 38th St, Bellevue, King, Washington, 98006.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/14236-Se-38Th-St-Bellevue-WA-98006

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5700672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14236 SE 38th St have any available units?
14236 SE 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14236 SE 38th St have?
Some of 14236 SE 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14236 SE 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
14236 SE 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14236 SE 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14236 SE 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 14236 SE 38th St offer parking?
No, 14236 SE 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 14236 SE 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14236 SE 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14236 SE 38th St have a pool?
No, 14236 SE 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 14236 SE 38th St have accessible units?
No, 14236 SE 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14236 SE 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14236 SE 38th St has units with dishwashers.

