Amenities
Beautiful Four Bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms in Bellevue
Unit features;
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Washer + Dryer
Near multiple stores and restaurants including Southgate Garden, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews and many more.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 14236 SE 38th St, Bellevue, King, Washington, 98006.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/14236-Se-38Th-St-Bellevue-WA-98006
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
