All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1335 Bellefield Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1335 Bellefield Park Lane
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

1335 Bellefield Park Lane

1335 Bellefield Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1335 Bellefield Park Lane, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
lobby
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
2 Bedrooms 2 bath Oasis, Only 1.8 miles to Bellevue Square - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/622b40f09a

Quiet location! 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex style home backs up to beautiful pond! Open concept living room with a wall of windows overlooking the most serene setting while watching wildlife on the pond. Kitchen with gas cooktop and an abundance of cabinets. Large master with walk-in closet and full bath. Close proximity to the clubhouse. Enjoy the pool, sauna, clubhouse & tennis court. Shared garage with one neighbor and plenty of parking nearby. Very well maintained community with 14+ acres & in Downtown Bellevue!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5074829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Bellefield Park Lane have any available units?
1335 Bellefield Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Bellefield Park Lane have?
Some of 1335 Bellefield Park Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Bellefield Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Bellefield Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Bellefield Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Bellefield Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Bellefield Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Bellefield Park Lane offers parking.
Does 1335 Bellefield Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Bellefield Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Bellefield Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1335 Bellefield Park Lane has a pool.
Does 1335 Bellefield Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 1335 Bellefield Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Bellefield Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 Bellefield Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle