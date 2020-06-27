1335 Bellefield Park Lane

Amenities

2 Bedrooms 2 bath Oasis, Only 1.8 miles to Bellevue Square - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/622b40f09a



Quiet location! 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex style home backs up to beautiful pond! Open concept living room with a wall of windows overlooking the most serene setting while watching wildlife on the pond. Kitchen with gas cooktop and an abundance of cabinets. Large master with walk-in closet and full bath. Close proximity to the clubhouse. Enjoy the pool, sauna, clubhouse & tennis court. Shared garage with one neighbor and plenty of parking nearby. Very well maintained community with 14+ acres & in Downtown Bellevue!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



