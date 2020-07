Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated, spacious and inviting corner unit 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment conveniently located at the I-90 /405 interchange. Master bedroom/bath. Open kitchen with pantry. Just a short distance to Bellevue, Mercer Island, Seattle, Issaquah and the airport. Within walking distance of Newport High School, the Market Place and public transit. Large two car tandem garages available for additional charge. $1000 Security deposit 12 month lease. 425-679-0693